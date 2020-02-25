🔥Arsenal vs Olympiacos preview: Europa League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Arsenal will look to seal their place in the last 16 of the Europa League at the expense of Olympiacos on Thursday night.

Last season’s losing finalists hold a 1-0 advantage in the tie heading back to north London after striker Alexandre Lacazette notched a late winner at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus last week.

It was not a vintage display from the Gunners by any means, with Mikel Arteta unhappy with one or two defensive lapses that could have proved costly.

However, it sets them up as firm favourites to progress on home soil.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Olympiacos

Arsenal were not at their best in the first leg in Greece, but they are scoring plenty of goals in front of their own fans at present with a 4-0 drubbing of Newcastle followed by a chaotic 3-2 win over Everton that also highlighted their ongoing defensive frailties.

Arteta’s side are unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions and have yet to lose at all in 2020, racking up three wins in the space of seven days last week.

In the midst of a dominant domestic run that continued with a win over closest rivals PAOK on Sunday, Olympiacos have won only one of their last 12 knockout matches in Europe.

It is hard to see that record improving here.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Olympiacos wins: 4

Draws: 0

Arsenal wins: 5

Team news

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was forced off against Everton on Sunday afternoon (REUTERS)

Arsenal full-backs Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney are aiming to be back in training by the end of the month after respective knee and shoulder injuries, though Calum Chambers (ruptured ACL) is a long-term absentee.

Hector Bellerin (tight groin) returned against Everton along with Mesut Ozil (personal reasons) and Lucas Torreira (illness), with that trio having sat out the first leg last Thursday.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was an unused substitute against the Toffees after suffering a knee issue against Olympiacos, while there has yet to be an official update on the condition of Sead Kolasinac, who sustained a painful-looking shoulder injury at the weekend.

January arrival Pablo Mari is still awaiting his Arsenal debut, meanwhile.

Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins will have to cope without suspended centre-back Ruben Semedo after his first-leg yellow card.

