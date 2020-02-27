🔥Arsenal vs Olympiacos LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Europa League football tonight🔥

Arsenal will hope to seal their place in the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday night as they host Olympiacos.

The in-form Gunners are in the driving seat ahead of the second-leg clash at Emirates Stadium after Alexandre Lacazette’s late winner in a low-key affair in Piraeus, Greece seven days ago.

Mikel Arteta’s side are favourites to finish the job on home soil and are in a rich vein of form after sandwiching that first-leg triumph with back-to-back league victories over Newcastle and Everton.

However, the latter win was chaotic and underlined the frailties that still exist within that Arsenal backline, which Olympiacos – in the midst of a dominant run domestically – will hope to exploit.

In Pictures | Arsenal training ahead of Olympiacos game | 26/02/2020

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:30pm GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.