🔥Arsenal vs Olympiacos LIVE: Europa League commentary stream, early team news and build-up🔥

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners take a narrow 1-0 lead into tonight’s last-32, second-leg clash after Alexandre Lacazette scored a late winner at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus seven days ago.

Last season’s losing finalists Arsenal remain unbeaten in 2020 and will fancy their chances of sealing progress to the next round after back-to-back league wins either side of that first-leg triumph in Greece.

Olympiacos are on a dominant run of domestic form, though have won just one of their last 12 knockout matches on the continent.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s James Olley and Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium…

2020-02-27T10:20:33.780Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Europa League last-32, second-leg tie between Arsenal and Olympiacos!

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

Arsenal full-backs Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney are aiming to be back in full training by the end of the month after respective knee and shoulder injuries, though Calum Chambers (ruptured ACL) is a long-term absentee.

Hector Bellerin (tight groin) returned against Everton along with Mesut Ozil (personal reasons) and Lucas Torreira (illness), with that trio having sat out the first leg last Thursday.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was an unused substitute against the Toffees after suffering a knee issue against Olympiacos, while Sead Kolasinac is facing more time out with a shoulder injury described as “significant”.

January arrival Pablo Mari is still awaiting his Arsenal debut, meanwhile.

Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins will have to cope without suspended centre-back Ruben Semedo after his first-leg yellow card.

