🔥Arsenal vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

News of Manchester City’s two-season Uefa ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules means that, for clubs like Arsenal, finishing inside the top eight could secure a spot at in the Europa League next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently occupy eleventh spot, but will move with within two-points on eighth spot with a home win today.

But Newcastle are level with the Gunners going into this match, with the same European lure for the Magpies and manager Steve Bruce.

Simon Collings is at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

2020-02-16T10:13:44.006Z

Will Lacazette keep place?After a two-week winter break, head coach Mikel Arteta has a number of decisions to make ahead of the visit of Newcastle United.The main areas to address are in attack, particularly around the selection of striker Alexandre Lacazette.The Frenchman has not scored since December 12, but Arteta has kept faith in him and you would expect him to do so again after Lacazette, and the rest of the squad, were given a much-needed break.Out wide Nicolas Pepe could come in for Gabriel Martinelli, who had a quieter game at Burnley when asked to play out on the right instead of the left.The midfield two of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should be restored too after Matteo Guendouzi started against Burnley.In defence, new signing Pablo Mari is short on fitness – with Olympiacos a more realistic date for a debut – but Shkodran Mustafi deserves to keep his place given recent form.Bukayo Saka has shaken off a knee knock picked up against Burnley and is in line to keep his place at left-back.

2020-02-16T10:11:30.976Z

How will Arsenal line up today?Standard Sport predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-2-1): Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang

2020-02-15T23:08:29.540Z

