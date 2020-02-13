🔥Arsenal vs Newcastle preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Arsenal welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium knowing their top-half status is under threat.

There are plenty of good noises coming out of the Gunners since Mikel Arteta’s appointment but the results have not improved, with Newcastle the form team and level on points heading into this game.

With improving Everton up next, the Gunners need to end their winless run sooner rather than later.

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle

Steve Bruce has shored up the Newcastle defence over the last few games after three straight defeats, while Arsenal’s firepower up front is in stark contrast to the problems at the back. Honours even.

Tickets

Click here for the latest ticket information.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Arsenal wins: 78

Draws: 38

Newcastle wins: 67

Arsenal have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with Newcastle.

Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win: 31/10

Tottenham to win: 20/23

Draw: 14/5

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Alexandre Lacazette has not scored since December 12, but Mikel Arteta has kept faith in him. Out wide Nicolas Pepe could come in for Gabriel Martinelli.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should be restored too after Matteo Guendouzi started against Burnley. New signing Pablo Mari is likely to be a little short on fitness to start so Shkodran Mustafi shouldkeep his place given recent form.

Newcastle are struggling with the worst injury list in the division but will hope to welcome back Yoshinori Muto, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton this weekend.

Bukayo Saka has shaken off a knee knock picked up against Burnley and is in line to keep his place at left-back.