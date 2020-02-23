🔥Arsenal vs Everton preview: Premier League prediction, TV, live stream, tickets H2H, team news, odds🔥

Arsenal will test their burgeoning confidence under Mikel Arteta with the visit of a reborn Everton side this afternoon.

Everton have lost just once under Carlo Ancelotti – going down 2-1 at Manchester City on New Year’s Day – with no team bar Liverpool winning more points than the Toffees since their new manager’s appointment.

The Gunners have also started to find their feet under the new boss, thumping Newcastle 4-0 in their last Premier League game before a 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the face of a hostile atmosphere.

Date: 23, February 23, 2020

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Everton

Arsenal’s improvements under Mikel Arteta are clear for all to see and results are starting to show. However, Everton are a completely different beast under Carlo Ancelotti and could well outmanoeuvre the Gunners’ inexperienced coach

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Arsenal wins: 106

Draws: 46

Everton wins: 61

Team news

Nicolas Pepe could return to the starting line-up, along with Hector Bellerin.

Lucas Torreira missed the win over Olympiacos with an illness but is expected to be available to play. Mesut Ozil’s inclusion may depend on whether his wife has given birth after skipping the trip to Greece.

Eddie Nketiah started the Gunners’ last Premier League game but it would be a surprise were Alexandre Lacazette not to continue leading the line after scoring two goals in his last two matches following a nine-game drought.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is ready to make his return from a horrific fracture-dislocation of his right ankle suffered less than four months ago.

The 26-year-old stepped up his rehabilitation by joining first-team training at the end of last month and went on to complete 60 minutes of a closed-doors friendly last weekend.

