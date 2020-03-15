🔥Arsenal vs AC Milan! Relive a Europa League football classic on this day in 2018🔥

The 2019/20 football season has been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, with Arsenal’s squad in self-isolation following the news that Mikel Arteta has contracted Covid-19.

Arteta is on the mend and says he is “feeling better already” following his diagnosis, but the Premier League campaign has been suspended until April 4 – and there is no realistic prospect of confirming exactly when football will return to normal.

With many football fans facing the prospect of no games for the foreseeable future, we have decided to offer up a slice of nostalgia for those missing the beautiful game.

The year is 2018, and Arsene Wenger is manager as Arsenal face AC Milan in a last-16, second-leg Europa League tie at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners won the first leg 2-0 in Milan, with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey putting Wenger’s side in full control of the tie.

Wenger has named a strong starting lineup, with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny, Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck up against the Rossoneri in north London.

Arsenal XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka; Ozil, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan; Welbeck

Subs: Cech, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah

