Arsenal urged to join the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and solve long-standing issue

March 27, 2020
arsenal-urged-to-join-the-race-to-sign-declan-rice-from-west-ham-and-solve-long-standing-issue

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has urged the club to join the race for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. 

The England international has been linked with a return to Chelsea, where he spent much of his youth career. 

However, Arsenal’s need for a defensive midfielder has been well-documented, with many fans and pundits of the opinion that they have never truly replaced Gilberto Silva. 

Merson counts himself among them, and says Mikel Arteta’s side would be much-improved for Rice’s presence. 

“Chelsea have been linked with him, but I don’t know why Arsenal aren’t looking at Declan Rice,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Arsenal are crying out for a holding midfield player.

“They don’t need a midfielder who’s going to be on the edge of the opposition box, they need a disciplined defensive midfielder, who is going to sit in front of the back four and organise the side; one who, when he gets the ball, gives it simple with 10-yard passes.

“It’s such a hard job and that’s why I can’t believe Arsenal aren’t going in for a player like Rice.

“A player like Rice can allow the attacking players to flourish and it gives the central defenders the chance to be better than what they are.”

