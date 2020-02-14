🔥Arsenal trio Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka fit for Newcastle clash🔥

Arsenal trio Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka have all been declared fit for the Premier League visit of Newcastle United in a key boost to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners return to action against Steve Bruce’s side at Emirates Stadium on Sunday after a winter break that saw the squad travel to Dubai for a a warm-weather training camp.

Experienced left-back Kolasinac has not featured since the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on January 11 as the result of a left thigh strain that came shortly after he had returned from an ankle problem suffered in December.

However, the Serbian is now available for selection alongside Nelson, who also made his last appearance at Selhurst Park due to a hamstring strain subsequently sustained in training.

Fellow academy graduate Saka, meanwhile, has been a regular starter of late, though was forced off at half-time in Arsenal’s last match – a goalless draw against Burnley at Turf Moor – with a suspected knee injury.

Returns: Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

He has since managed to shake off that knock and is ready to face Newcastle.

The visit of the Magpies comes too early for January recruit Pablo Mari, who is training fully and targeting next Thursday’s Europa League last-32, first-leg tie against Olympiakos for his Arsenal debut.

Fellow new arrival Cedric Soares is hoping to resume training by the end of the month following a knee ligament injury that he had when he signed for the club on loan from Southampton.

Likewise defensive colleague Kieran Tierney, out since early December with a dislocated shoulder. Calum Chambers (ruptured ACL) remains a long-term absentee.