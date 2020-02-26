🔥Arsenal training pictures: Kieran Tierney returns from injury ahead of Olympiacos clash🔥

Arsenal have been boosted by the imminent return of Kieran Tierney to first-team action ahead of their Europa League second leg clash against Olympiacos on Thursday.

The Scotland international had been sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained in the 3-1 win over West Ham back in December.

But the 22-year-old has been working by himself in order to get back to full fitness and took part in group training sessions again on Wednesday as he nears a return to action.

His comeback from injury comes at a crucial time for Mikel Arteta, with left-back Sead Kolasinac coincidentally also picking up a shoulder injury against Everton on Sunday.

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is back in fold after the 20-year-old fell foul of Arteta during their winter training camp in Dubai.

Pablo Mari looked in good spirits despite the fact that the Spanish centre-back is yet to make his debut for the Gunners.

But there was no sign of Cedric, who joined from Southampton in the January transfer window, as continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Scroll through our special Arsenal training gallery above…