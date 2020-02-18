🔥Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano reveals when he will confirm transfer decision🔥

Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano has said he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season having been made aware of interest in him.

The RB Leipzig defender, who Arsenal have been interested in since last summer, has garnered interest from a number of European rivals, having been linked with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta considered a move for Upamecano in January but the Gunners were priced out of any potential deal and instead added Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari at the back.

“As I said, first I focus on Leipzig,” Upamecano told RMC Sport when asked about his future.

“And afterwards, I know that I am being courted, that there are clubs that want me.

“I will talk well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

In Pictures | Pablo Mari plays for Arsenal Under-23s | 17/02/2020

Neither Cedric or Mari have made a senior appearance for Arsenal since their arrivals in January. Cedric, the right-back on loan from Southampton, continues to recover from a knee injury while Mari played 45 minutes in an Under-23s defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.