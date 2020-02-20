🔥Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka delights Mikel Arteta after starring in Europa League first leg win vs Olympiacos🔥

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hailed the impact of teenager Bukayo Saka after starring in the 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League last-32 first leg.

Alexandre Lacazette’s late strike puts the Gunners in control ahead of the second leg at the Emirates on Thursday, February 27.

It was Saka who provided the assist, intelligently picking out the French striker with a pinpoint low cross to set up the winner.

The 18-year-old produced an impressive display again deputising at left-back and Arteta praised the teenager’s creative exploits on the left flank.

“We tried to put him in the right position surrounded by the right players,” Arteta told BT Sport.

Saka starred again for Arsenal, setting up Lacazette’s winner Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“He’s not a full-back, but he’s responding really well in the right way, he’s got a lot of courage.

“He made a lot of good positions in final third and most of the chances came from his side. I’m very pleased with his performance.”

Arteta praised his side after becoming only the second team to beat Olympiacos at home this season, adding: “It’s a really good result. First of all to win away in Europe but to come to a ground like this and win, credit to the lads.”

There are question marks over whether Saka will sign a long-term contract with the club, with just 18 months left on his current deal, but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno hopes the starlet stays put.

“He is an outstanding player, hopefully he stays very long at Arsenal,” Leno added.

“He is very important for us. His cross today was very good. We’re happy now we’ve got the advantage and the away goal.”