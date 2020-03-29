🔥Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts awkwardly to Instagram questions about his future🔥

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in an awkward exchange on Instagram regarding his future at Arsenal.

Aubameyang, 30, is currently Arsenal’s captain and arguably their most important player – but has yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

The Gabon international’s contract expires in summer 2021, meaning that the next transfer window will prove decisive as Arsenal face the prospect of having to sell their skipper.

Arsenal chiefs Raul Sallehi and Vinai Venkatesham have previously suggested that players with a year left on their contracts will be sold unless they agree to a new deal, with the club looking to avoid another scenario like the one which saw Aaron Ramsey join Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

Aubameyang’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad could put that vow to the test though, and the striker has shown no immediate signs of committing himself to the north London club.

With football currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aubameyang appeared on an Instagram Live chat with Besiktas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Watching the comments from fans roll in, Boateng told Aubameyang: “They’re all saying you should sign a new deal with Arsenal!”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Aubameyang replies: “Ah yeah… I know…”. Boateng then asks how long Aubameyang has left on his deal, to which the Arsenal striker says: “One year.”

Boateng then smiles and teases Aubameyang: “Ooh… Okay!”, and Aubameyang responds with a slightly sheepish smile and laugh.

With fans pressing for an answer, Boateng pulls back, saying: “No, I cannot ask if you will stay at Arsenal, that’s a stupid question, come on…” – to which Aubameyang simply says: “Sure, sure.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

While Aubameyang looks like he wants the ground to swallow him up, Boateng then saves him by proposing a swap deal – he’ll go to Arsenal if Aubameyang heads to Besiktas.

Lukewarm at best, it seems…