🔥Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang devastated after spurning golden chance: 'I don't know how I missed!'🔥

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left devastated after wasting a glorious chance to send Arsenal through to the Europa League last-16, admitting: “I don’t know how I missed!”

The Gunners crashed out of the competition on a dramatic night at the Emirates as Youcef El Arabi’s 119th minute strike earned Olympiacos a 2-2 aggregate draw and sent the Greek side through on away goals.

Pape Abou Cisse’s second-half header had sent the tie to extra time following Arsenal’s 1-0 win in Athens a week ago, but Aubameyang looked to have won it with a sensational overhead kick just seven minutes from the end of the added period.

Even after El Arabi’s late sucker punch, the Arsenal skipper had another chance to put Mikel Arteta’s side in Friday’s draw, but uncharacteristically snatched at a loose ball six-yards out and skewed wide.

“I don’t even know,” an exasperated Aubameyang told BT Sport. “I feel very, very bad but that can happen. I don’t know how I missed this chance.

“I was tired and I had some cramps but it’s not an excuse. I have to score this goal.”

