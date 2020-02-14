🔥Arsenal signing Pablo Mari pushing for debut against Olympiakos next week🔥

Arsenal’s January signing Pablo Mari is pushing to make his debut against away at Olympiakos next week.

Mari joined the Gunners last month from Flamengo on a deal until the end of the season, although there is the option for the switch to be made permanent in the summer.

The Spaniard teamed up with the Arsenal squad in Dubai for their warm-weather training camp this week.

Mari trained is in full training, but he has not played since December following his move from Brazil pre-season.

The centre-back had hoped to feature against Newcastle on Sunday, but Mikel Arteta warned that was unlikely earlier this week.

The Arsenal boss said: “He is a new player and I am sure he is very excited and wants to prove everything in three days, so we have to manage him wisely.”

