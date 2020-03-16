🔥Arsenal send personalised training programmes to players with entire squad on lockdown🔥

This week really is an unprecedented and uncharted one for Arsenal.

The idea of the whole first-team squad being in quarantine due to the outbreak of a virus is something akin to a Hollywood movie, but it is currently very much the reality for the club.

After head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday, the whole of Arsenal’s first-team squad went into self-isolation as a precaution.

Government guidelines state they must do so for 14 days, dating back to their last contact with Arteta – which was at full training on March 10.

The players have been sent home and Arsenal’s main training base at London Colney, and the club’s academy centre at Hale End, have both undergone deep cleans.

Arteta himself is said to be recovering well after contracting coronavirus with his wife, Lorena, providing an update on his condition over the weekend.

While the Spaniard recovers, his squad will this week do their best to keep fit while staying in quarantine at home.

Many of the players have gyms at home and they have been sent personalised training programmes by the club.

Those who need any extra kit or equipment have had it delivered to them.

It is a truly unique situation for Arsenal – and any club – to have the whole squad stuck in self-isolation.

Arsenal are, however, doing their utmost to ensure players stay in shape during this time as they are currently not due to training again as group until March 25.