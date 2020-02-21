🔥Arsenal secure first leg Europa League advantage at Olympiacos as Alexandre Lacazette scores in narrow win🔥

Alexandre Lacazette went from villain to hero as his late strike gave Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League last-32 first leg.

Mikel Arteta made five changes including a recall for Sokratis Papastathopoulos on his return to his homeland, while Matteo Guendouzi started after being left out of the 4-0 win over Newcastle.

Mathieu Valbuena effort tipped out by Leno and Giorgios Masouras couldn’t finish the rebound. A minute later, the Frenchman turned provider for Masouras, who somehow headed over from close range.

Arsenal were forced to defend in numbers for the first quarter of an hour or so but should have gone in front with their first attempt on goal.

Joe Willock started the move off and when Gabriel Martinelli picked out Alexandre Lacazette with the pull-back, there only appeared to be one outcome. But somehow, the Frenchman fired wide from six yards out.

Neither side managed to create anything else that resembled a clear-cut chance as the first half faded out, with a distinct lack of quality in the final third.

Chances were at a premium in the second half too with neither side willing to give up their clean sheet. Arteta sent on Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos in search of a late winner.

But with nine minutes to go, Lacazette delivered. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserved credit for keeping the ball in play and feeding in Saka. The 18-year-old looked up, found the French striker and he tapped home into an empty net to silence the noisy Olympiacos supporters.

It could have been even more late on when Aubameyang found Lacazette on the counter, but his effort was well saved by Jose Sa. From the resulting corner, Sokratis was unfortunate to see his header crash against the upright.

But Arsenal were just happy to come away from Greece with a crucial away goal ahead of the second leg in a week’s time.

A good night all in all for British teams.Rangers came from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 while Wolves thrashed Espanyol 4-0, with Diogo Jota scoring a hat-trick.Manchester United drew 1-1 with Club Brugge earlier tonight.

FULL TIME

FULL TIME | Olympiacos 0-1 ArsenalLacazette’s late strike ensures it’s a job well done for Arsenal and they head back to north London with an away goal under their belt.

SUBS

90+2 mins: Sokratis finally comes off after struggling with an injury. Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes on in his place.

YELLOW CARD

90 mins: Five minutes to be added on in Greece.Arsenal look quite likely to see it out at this point as Ba gets a yellow card for fouling Lacazette.

86 mins: OFF THE BAR!From the resulting corner, Sokratis sends his header against the upright and Sa was beaten that time.The Greek defender is down with a muscle problem and this is a blow for Arsenal.

85 mins: CHANCE! Sa denies Lacazette!That could’ve been the tie done and dusted!Arsenal break in numbers with five on three and Aubameyang intelligently finds Lacazette at the far post. He takes a good touch before striking at Sa, who palms it wide.

YELLOW CARD

83 mins: Xhaka kicks the ball away after committing a foul and he’s in the book. Arteta is furious with the midfielder.

GOAL!

Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal | Alexandre Lacazette 81’It’s a goal out of nowhere but Lacazette makes up for his earlier miss, tapping home from Saka’s clever cross after Aubameyang did well to keep the ball in play.A crucial goal for Arsenal!

80 mins: Fortounis uses his pace to skip through the midfield but rather drags his shot wide of the target.

79 mins: Olympiacos are beginning to find their feet again late on and Arsenal are having to keep their wits about them now.Having said that, Semedo spurns one wide from 30 yards so not much danger then.

SUBS

75 mins: Nicolas Pepe is on for Willock and it’s another chance for the Ivorian to prove his worth.Olympiacos make a sub, with Maxi Lovera taking the place of Masouras.

74 mins: Olympiacos win a dubious free-kick after Lacazette is penalised and the set-piece master hits it well from 25 yards.Leno saves well, considering the ball skidded off the slick surface and wins a free-kick after a challenge from El Arabi.

72 mins: Valbuena whips in a fine delivery and Ba is all alone, heading straight at Leno. The German makes a decent stop, but the flag goes up for offside.

YELLOW CARD

71 mins: Mustafi sees yellow for a sliding challenge on El Arabi.Free-kick in a dangerous area to defend now and it’s the magician Valbuena standing over it.

69 mins: Another good move from Arsenal as Xhaka slides in Lacazette and he searches for Aubameyang at the far post, but Ba makes a superb clearance.

67 mins: Leno hasn’t had much to do but the German has looked very solid when called upon.He comes off his line to beat away Valbuena’s cross and does superbly to avoid making contact with Saka, who had slipped onto the ground.

ES COVERAGE

James Olley at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis”Martinelli showed a few dangerous touches but this was one of his quieter evenings in truth. “Ceballos’ introduction means Willock is now playing on the left flank ahead of Saka. Feels a little bit like square pegs in round holes at the moment.”

SUBS

64 mins: Change for Olympiacos.Bouchalakis, who had been booked, is replaced by Kostas Fortounis.

62 mins: Xhaka whips a lovely cross into Lacazette who just doesn’t get enough on the header.It appears to clip the hand of Semedo before going out of play and Arteta protests furiously with the fourth official. Whether VAR was checked there is anyone’s guess, but play continues.

SUBS

59 mins: A slightly conservative change from Arteta: he sends on Dani Ceballos for Martinelli.That could see Arsenal switch to a 4-3-3 now.