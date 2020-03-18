🔥Arsenal rival Bayern Munich for teenage Swedish striker Emil Roback🔥

Arsenal have held talks with Hammarby over a deal for teenage star Emil Roback as they try to beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

The 16-year-old forward is being tipped for big things in Sweden and he is attracting plenty of interest.

Bayern Munich have already made contact over a move for the Sweden Under-17 international, but now Arsenal have joined the hunt.

“We were contacted and know about the interest [from Bayern]. He has also met Arsenal,” Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson told Fotboll Direkt.

“There’s a strong interest and there are more clubs as well. He’s also been to Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest.

“He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.”

Arsenal have given plenty of young players chance this season – particularly those from their academy – and it is thought that could be an attractive proposition for Roback.