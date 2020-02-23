🔥Arsenal ratings: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe impress🔥

Arsenal recorded successive Premier League wins for the first time since August as they came from behind to sink Everton and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a brace to move level with Jamie Vardy in the Golden Boot race, with Sergio Aguero a goal back after fluffing his penalty against Leicester on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah grabbed Arsenal’s first as they fought back from a goal down to win 3-2, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Simon Collings was at the Emirates to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s men…

Bernd Leno: 7

At fault for Everton’s second goal, but then pulled off a brilliant save to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 18 minutes to go.

Hector Bellerin: 6

Battled well with Richarlison all afternoon and held his own for the majority of the game.

Shkodran Mustafi: 7

(Action Images via Reuters)

Not at fault for either of the goals and again put in a strong performance. Now a regular for Arteta in defence.

David Luiz: 6

Was at fault for Everton’s opening goal but redeemed himself by setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first.

Sead Kolasinac: 5

Was out of position for Everton’s first goal as he wrestled with Yerry Mina. Came off injured early on due to a shoulder issue.

Dani Ceballos: 6

Not as impressive as he was against Newcastle United, but was neat and tidy. Playing with a level of confidence he hasn’t had all season.

Granit Xhaka: 6

A key cog under Arteta and went about his job with minimal fuss. Caught in possession a few times, though.

Nicolas Pepe: 7

(Getty Images)

Improving with every game he plays. Topped off another decent performance by setting up Aubameyang’s second goal.

Mesut Ozil: 6

Some nice touches here and there but no real impact. Working much better off the ball under Arteta than he ever did with Unai Emery.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8

Where would Arsenal be without the Gabon international? Two goals and another match-winning performance. 19 goals for the season now.

Eddie Nketiah: 7

(Action Images via Reuters)

Fluffed his lines against Newcastle last week but redeemed himself but getting on the scoresheet. Hit the bar late on too.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka (on 18’): 7

Another stunning display from the 18-year-old, who setup up Nketiah’s goal with a great cross. An unbelievable talent.

Lucas Torreira (on 76’): 5

Looked to shore things up when he came on and was his usual busy self.

Matteo Guendouzi (on 82’): 5

Came on for Ozil late on to screen the back-four and did his job.