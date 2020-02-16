🔥Arsenal ratings: Nicolas Pepe delivers the goods, Bukayo Saka shines again at left-back🔥

Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year’s Day by routing Newcastle 4-0 with a terrific second-half display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s header opened the scoring before Nicolas Pepe swept home a second soon after as the Gunners hit Newcastle with a quick-fire double.

Mesut Ozil’s first Premier League goal of the season made the points safe before Alexandre Lacazette, on as a substitute, ended his long goal drought in stoppage time.

Simon Collings was at the Emirates to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s men.

Bernd Leno: 7​/10

Quickly becoming one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers. Great save in first half to stop Dani Ceballos scoring an own-goal.

Hector Bellerin: 6/10

Had a tough afternoon against the electric Allan Saint-Maximin, but held his own overall.

Shkodran Mustafi: 6/10

Starting to form a strong partnership with David Luiz. Will take a good effort from new signing Pablo Mari to displace him.

David Luiz: 6/10

A solid afternoon’s work and reaffirmed his position as Arsenal’s leader in defence once again.

Bukayo Saka: 7/10

Lovely assist for Arsenal’s second goal and did well in defence too. Only 18 but looks like Arsenal’s best left-back.

Dani Ceballos: 7/10

Grew into the game after a slow start. Has been given few chances under Mikel Arteta due to injury, but showed why he’s a contender to start more.

Granit Xhaka: 6/10

Become a key player under Arteta but had a quiet game. Booked early on.

Nicolas Pepe: 8/10

Setup Aubameyang for Arsenal’s first before getting in on the act himself by scoring the team’s second. Assisted Alexandre Lacazette for Arsenal’s fourth too.

Mesut Ozil: 7/10

Flashes of brilliance and looked back to his best at certain points. Rounded off a good game with a late goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7/10

Got the all important first goal and in doing so came to Arsenal’s rescue again. Was impressive in defence too and made a heroic block in first half.

Eddie Nketiah: 5/10

Squandered two great chances in the second half and wasted the opportunity to show why he should start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Substitutes:

Lucas Torreira: 5/10

Neat and tidy when he came on.

Alexandre Lacazette: 6/10

A first goal since December and a huge one for his confidence.

Joe Willock: N/A