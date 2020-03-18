🔥Arsenal Q&A: Simon Collings answered your questions on Premier League, Mikel Arteta, transfers and more🔥

Posted by — March 18, 2020 in News Leave a reply
arsenal-q&a:-simon-collings-answered-your-questions-on-premier-league,-mikel-arteta,-transfers-and-more

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as the Gunners continue to improve under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship and look ahead to the transfer window.

How has Arteta changed things behind the scenes? How have plans changed in light of the coronavirus outbreak? What can Arsenal fans look forward to when the season resumes?

With so much up in the air, and plenty to be decided, Simon was on hand to answer your questions.

He covered the summer plans, the latest with contracts, the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shkodran Mustafi’s rise under Arteta and much more.

Relive Q&A below…

Can’t see the Arsenal LIVE Q&A blog? Click here for the desktop version.

You May Also Like

us.-cdc-reports-7,087-coronavirus-cases,-97-deaths

🔥U.S. CDC reports 7,087 coronavirus cases, 97 deaths🔥

riverfront-times-lays-off-workers-and-could-suspend-print-edition

🔥Riverfront Times lays off workers and could suspend print edition🔥

from-banking-crises-to-rodents,-this-renovation-wasn&apos;t-plain-sailing

🔥From banking crises to rodents, this renovation wasn't plain sailing🔥

treasury-proposal:-deliver-$500b-to-americans-starting-april

🔥Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *