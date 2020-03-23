🔥Arsenal push back training return and tell players and staff to 'stay at home and save lives'🔥

Arsenal have pushed back their proposed return to training in accordance with government guidelines.

The first team were due back at London Colney on Tuesday following the completion of the 14-day isolation period after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

But in an announcement on Monday morning, the club confirmed that doing so would not be the right decision and told players and staff to ‘stay at home and save lives’.

“Our men’s first team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta’s positive diagnosis for the virus,” read the club statement.

“As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives.”

The Premier League season is not expected to resume any earlier than April 30, and clubs are still formalising when they will return to their respective training bases.

As reported by Standard Sport, Manchester United plan to return to Carrington on April 10.