🔥Arsenal players' families 'concerned by coronavirus' admits Mikel Arteta🔥

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted the players’ families are ‘concerned’ by the coronavirus outbreak.

European fixtures have already been postponed, most notably in Italy’s Serie A , as the world battles to contain the spread of the virus.

Five matches – including Juventus’ with Inter Milan – were called off in Italy, while questions remain over Ligue 1 fixtures in France following the procedures put in place by the French government on Saturday .

While sporting events in the UK remain unaffected so far, some clubs have already implanted precautionary measures.

Some have instructed players not to shake hands while the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have issued forms to visitors to their training ground in an attempt to prevent potential cases.

Arteta said he and his squad will continue to follow medical advice but did concede there are worries from the families of those players who are based overseas.

“(We are) not anxious, obviously we read the information, it’s all the time in the media,” he said. “Our families are concerned, we have a lot of foreign players with foreign families in different countries so it’s something that is on a daily basis.

“The club and the authorities are in contact every day. We are following all the instructions from the club doctor.

“So far the protocols we have been doing are enough but obviously don’t know to what stage it is going to develop.

“We’ve seen in other countries the difficult decisions they have to make around it to protect the situation so we have to wait and see and be guided by them.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association