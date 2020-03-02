🔥Arsenal player ratings: Pablo Mari promising as Reiss Nelson, Guendouzi and Sokratis shine🔥

Arsenal made a swift recovery from their Europa League exit as goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah secured a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth.

With the pressure firmly on Arsenal following their shock Europa loss at home to Olympiacos last Thursday, the Gunners held their nerve at Fratton park to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

James Olley was at Fratton Park to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s squad…

Emiliano Martinez 6

Not always entirely convincing with balls into the box, but only had one shot on target to deal with all night despite Portsmouth’s early pressure.

Sokratis 8

(REUTERS)

Looked uncomfortable early on with the movement of Marcus Harness, but scored the opening goal with a superb volley worth of a top-class centre-forward.

Pablo Mari 7

(REUTERS)

Kept things simple on his debut and won his fair share of duels to keep Portsmouth at bay in a nervy opening 45 minutes. Unflustered in possession. Promising start.

David Luiz 6

Another who looked unsettled by Portsmouth’s initial bright spell, but not troubled once Sokratis had given Arsenal the lead.

Bukayo Saka 7

Had Arsenal’s first shot on target of the night and tested Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bess with a 77th-minute shot after a jinking run. Coped well defensively.

Matteo Guendouzi 8

(Getty Images)

Always looked to get on the ball and helped control the game after Arsenal secured their two-goal advantage. Booked for sarcastically putting the ball down at a free-kick.

Lucas Torreira 6

Made first start since 21 January but was stretchered off with a serious looking ankle injury just 16 minutes in after a strong tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton.

Reiss Nelson 8

(REUTERS)

Produced two excellent crosses for Arsenal’s first two goals, both whipped into the near post at pace. A performance to build on.

Joe Willock 6

Attempted to link play and did so effectively at times but not much came off for him in the final third. Replaced by Granit Xhaka three minutes from time.

Gabriel Martinelli 6

Made a jinking run which almost led to a goal for Nketiah after 20 minutes, but this was not one of the Brazilian’s more effective nights.

Eddie Nketiah 7

(AFP via Getty Images)

Drifted in and out of a first-half in which Arsenal collectively underperformed but took his goal after the interval well, courtesy of a clever piece of improvisation.

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos 7

Helped Guendouzi in establishing midfield control, drawing the sting from the League One side effectively.