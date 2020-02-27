🔥Arsenal player ratings: Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos lead flops as Gunners crash out of Europa League🔥

Arsenal recorded successive Premier League wins for the first time since August as they came from behind to sink Everton and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Simon Collings was at the Emirates to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s men…

Bernd Leno 6

Had very little to do all night. Could do nothing about the opening goal given Cisse was unmarked from six yards out.

Hector Bellerin 5

Looks to be a little short on pace at the moment, which is unsurprising given his recent struggles with injury.

(Getty Images)

Shkodran Mustafi 7

Did well other than the opening Olympiacos goal, where he appeared to be marking no one as Cisse headed home.

David Luiz 6

Like Mustafi was nowhere to be seen for the Olympiacos opening goal, but other than that was fairly solid.

Bukayo Saka 6

A rare quiet night for the teenager, who has been one of the best players under Mikel Arteta so far.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dani Ceballos 4

Just wasn’t at it tonight. Sloppy in possession and lacked his usual invention and creativity. Taken off for Lucas Torreira.

Granit Xhaka 5

Passing not as crisp as it has been in recent weeks. Was moved to centre-back late on as Arsenal chased a goal.

Nicolas Pepe 6

Plenty of skill and trickery from the winger, but lacked the end product needed to open up Olympiacos.

(PA)

Mesut Ozil 5

Off the pace and lacking the sharpness he has shown in recent games.

Pierre­-Emerick Aubameyang 7

Had a quiet night until he scored a truly stunning goal. In the end it proved to be in vain though as Arsenal crashed out. Missed a golden chance late on.

Alexandre Lacazette 5

Had a goal correctly ruled out for offside. Missed a great chance towards the end of the second half.

(AP)

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira, 6: Helped tighten up the midfield when he came on, which had been struggling before.

Joe Willock, 5: Came on for Ozil, who was quiet too, but the youngster failed to make an impact.

Sokratis, 5: Had little to do when he came on for Mustafi but slotted in at right-back.

Gabriel Martinelli, 6: As always was full of energy when he came on and helped up the tempo. A useful cameo.