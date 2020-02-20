🔥Arsenal player ratings: Bernd Leno plays vital role in Greece as Bukayo Saka shines again🔥
A goal from Alexandre Lacazette saw Arsenal secure a narrow 1-0 lead over Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.
James Olley was in Greece to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s side.
Bernd Leno: 8
Justified Arteta’s decision to recall him for this competition with a few smart saves, most notably stopping David Luiz scoring an own goal.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos: 7
Not a natural right-back but performed well in defence and hit the crossbar with a late header.
(AFP via Getty Images)
David Luiz: 7
Nearly diverted Giorgos Masouras’ first-half cross into his own net almost scored an own goal midway through the first half.
(AFP via Getty Images)
Shkodran Mustafi: 7
Looked reasonably solid until scything down Youssef El Arabi 20 minutes from time, picking up a yellow card in the process.
Bukayo Saka: 7
Wasn’t always rewarded for some intelligent runs but still able to create the winning goal, producing a pinpoint cross for Lacazette to score.
(AFP via Getty Images)
Matteo Guendouzi: 6
Looked to get on the ball and make things happen but wasn’t able to dictate play as we’ve seen previously.
Granit Xhaka: 6
Provided a calming if uninspiring presence in central midfield.
(Getty Images)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7
Produced several dangerous crosses from the right in the first half before later switching flanks to accommodate Pepe.
Joe Willock: 5
Showed plenty of willingness to press but not always effective in possession and struggled when shunted out to the left after Ceballos came on. Substituted late on.
Gabriel Martinelli: 5
Showed good awareness in the box to set Lacazette for his 20th minute chance but otherwise a quiet evening ended before the hour mark.
(AFP via Getty Images)
Alexandre Lacazette: 7
Missed Arsenal’s best chance of the first half and lacked conviction throughout but was in the right place and the right time to score a precious away goal.
Substitutes
Dani Ceballos: 5
Replaced Martinelli for the final 32 minutes. Had a tame shot from the edge of the box saved but didn’t meaningfully affect the game.
Nicolas Pepe: 5
Came on for Willock with 15 minutes remaining but made little impression.