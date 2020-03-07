🔥Arsenal player ratings: Bernd Leno on top form but Nicolas Pepe frustrates again🔥

Arsenal rode their luck to beat West Ham on Saturday, with Alexandre Lacazette coming off the bench to score the only goal.

Simon Collings was at the Emirates to run the rule over Mikel Arteta’s men…

Bernd Leno 8

Without doubt Arsenal’s best player. Great saves in either half, particularly to deny Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio. Putting his hand up as a contender for player of the season.

Sokratis 6

A solid performance as he filled in at right-back again, but unsurprisingly doesn’t offer much going forward on the overlap.

(Getty Images)

David Luiz 7

Another good performance from the Brazilian, who has seemingly become undroppable under Mikel Arteta. A leader in the heart of defence.

Pablo Mari 7

Had a bit of a shaky start and slipped to let Antonio in. He recovered, though, and looked assured alongside Luiz.

Bukayo Saka 7

Just keeps delivering the goods every time he plays under Arteta. Arguably Arsenal’s biggest attacking threat – even from left-back.

(Getty Images)

Dani Ceballos 7

Got on the ball as much as possible and had some nice touches. Still a few questions to be answered regarding his defensive work.

Granit Xhaka 7

Gifted the ball to Jarrod Bowen early on, who then struck the post. Improved after that, however, and his passing was good.

Nicolas Pepe 6

There is no denying his talent, but can be frustrating to watch at times. Beat his full-back several times, but then didn’t deliver an end product.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil 6

A very quiet afternoon for the German – until he popped up late on to set up Lacazette for the winning goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 6

So often Arsenal’s saviour this season, but wasn’t at it today. In fairness, he didn’t have much service to work with.

Eddie Nketiah 6

Looked bright in patches and worked his socks off, but failed to find the net in the hour he was given to state his case.

(Getty Images)

Substitutes

Alexandre Lacazette, 7: Was overlooked for Nketiah in the starting XI, but responded perfectly by coming off the bench to score.

Reiss Nelson, 5: A quiet 20-minute cameo from the winger.

Hector Bellerin: N/A