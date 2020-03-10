🔥Arsenal plan Man City test as Aubameyang pulls a Leno in training🔥

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad looked in high spirits because they took to working out pitch before Wednesday night’s clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal go to the overall game in ninth position in the table, eight points off Chelsea (fourth) but with a casino game at hand.

The difficulty for the Gunners is that game at hand comes against Pep Guardiola’s City at the Etihad, for Wednesday given recent cup commitments with the match rearranged.

As the title looks set to be going to Anfield this year, Man City will undoubtedly be desperate to delay Liverpool’s coronation so long as possible – but dropping points against Arsenal and Burnley on Saturday would hand Jurgen Klopp’s leaders the opportunity to clinch the title in Monday night’s Merseyside derby at Everton.

As the pressure is on Arsenal to climb the table following their Champions League exit, famous brands Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli were all smiles at London Colney as Arteta put them through their paces on Tuesday.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

And following Bernd Leno’s man-of-the-match display to earn Arsenal a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday, Aubameyang fancied having a chance in goal himself.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It’s safe to state that Leno’s starting role is safe for the present time…