🔥Arsenal offer fans subsidised travel to Manchester City after late fixture confirmation🔥

Arsenal will subsidise coach travel for fans after their Premier League match at Manchester City was swiftly rearranged for this time next week.

The fixture was due to be played last Sunday but was postponed due to City’s involvement in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa — which they won for a third successive season.

It was confirmed late on Tuesday that it will now be played next Wednesday and Arsenal have agreed to subsidise supporters able to travel to and from the Etihad on the day of the game for £15.

City’s congested fixture schedule until the end of the season meant that there were few midweek slots left for the match against the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 2-1 up from the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid and progression in that competition hinders their midweek availability. The club also need to rearrange their game with Chelsea, which was meant to be on March 21, but it now cannot be played then because the Blues will be competing in the FA Cup quarter-finals that weekend.

City may also have an FA Cup quarter-final then, if they win at Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday in the fifth round.

Arsenal play West Ham this Saturday before travelling to the Etihad on Wednesday, but City now have to cope with playing rivals Manchester United on Sunday first.

There had also been fears Uefa may block the game being rearranged for Wednesday as it would clash with the broadcasting of Champions League matches, but European soccer’s governing body have given the green light.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still waiting to discover the extent of the ankle injury Lucas Torreira suffered at Portsmouth.