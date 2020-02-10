🔥Arsenal news this week: Impressive Pablo Mari adds to Mikel Arteta's sudden abundance of riches in defence🔥

There was a time last month when it was agreed Arsenal were suffering a crisis at centre-back.

Hit by injuries and suspension, the situation was summed up when Granit Xhaka had to fill in for nearly an hour there during the 2-2 draw at Chelsea. The Switzerland international performed admirably, but it was never a long-term solution.

Suddenly, however, a trip to Dubai and some time off, and the clouds have cleared for Mikel Arteta and he now has a selection headache.

New signing Pablo Mari, who joined on loan from Flamengo last month, has joined up with the squad and trained with him in Dubai.

The Spaniard has not played since December and the Club World Cup final against Liverpool, but he is making good progress and trained fully over the past few days.

It means Mari could make his debut on Sunday against Newcastle, but even if he is fit you wonder where he gets into this Arsenal defence at the moment.

First pictures | Pablo Mari signs for Arsenal | 29/01/2019

David Luiz has been superb since Arteta’s appointment, marshalling the back four excellently, while alongside him Shkodran Mustafi is playing the best he has for years.

In reserve, Arsenal have Sokratis to call upon – who has been one of their most consistent performers at the centre-back since joining in 2018.

Then there is also Rob Holding, who earlier this season was being hailed as the solution to the Gunners’ defensive problems as he returned from injury.

It all shows how Arteta now has a new centre-back problem. Who does he pick to start against Newcastle and going forward?

It is at least a nice problem to have for once.