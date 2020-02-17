🔥Arsenal news this week: Champions League on the line as Mikel Arteta faces sternest test yet🔥

As much as Mikel Arteta will have enjoyed Sunday’s victory over Newcastle United, both he and the Arsenal squad will know how important Thursday’s trip to Olympiakos in the Europa League is.

Arsenal may still harbour slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via the Premier League, but in reality winning the Europa League is their best bet of playing in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Last year under Unai Emery, particularly in the early knockout rounds, the Gunners attention was split between the Europa League and Premier League as they hunted down a top-four finish.

This time around, however, Arsenal cannot afford to take the Europa League lightly with the stakes being so high.

For Arteta, it is also the latest test of his coaching career as for the first time he manages on a European stage.

The Spaniard has made a steady start to domestic matters, but he will know this trip to Olympiakos represents a step up.

The Greek side boast a formidable record at home, where they drew 2-2 with Tottenham earlier this season.

Since then they have been flying high domestically and will fancy earning a scalp by beating Arsenal.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arteta will be well aware of that and you would expect his team selection to reflect that.

This really doesn’t feel like the time to be handing youngsters a chance, but instead a moment for experienced heads to take charge.

Arsenal suffered heartbreak in the Europa League last season in the final, they won’t what to feel that pain again – especially this early in the competition