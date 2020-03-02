🔥Arsenal news this week: Bukayo Saka performances raise possibility of permanent move to left-back role🔥

Of all the Arsenal players to impress under Mikel Arteta, it is difficult to think of one who has shone more than Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene earlier this season as a winger under Unai Emery but, due to an injury crisis, he has filled in at left-back more recently.

Truth be told, Saka has been a revelation there and it is a testament to his good performances that sorting his contract is viewed by fans as just as much a priority as resolving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

Both have under 18 months left on their deals. Both are showing themselves to be indispensable.

Saka’s contract has left Arsenal in a tricky spot, but the return of Kieran Tierney to full fitness also causes a problem – albeit a welcome one.

You would expect the Scotland international to slot in at left-back when he returns, but what does that mean for Saka?

The 18-year-old revealed last month he still dreams of being a winger, but there is considerable traffic ahead of him if he wants to secure spot in the Arsenal team there.

Saka’s performances at left-back also make you wonder whether he should in fact now just be viewed as a left-back.

A similar situation happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold. He came through the ranks at Liverpool as a central midfielder and it was always thought he would go back to that position one day.

That could still happen, of course, but the 21-year-old has excelled at right-back to the extent where he is one of the best players in the world in that position.

And that should be food for thought for Arteta and Saka as they look to the future. One step back can mean two steps forward.