🔥Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos says Unai Emery pivotal to loan decision after rejecting Liverpool interest🔥

Dani Ceballos has revealed that Unai Emery was the key factor in him choosing to join Arsenal after rejecting interest from Liverpool.

The Spanish midfielder had previously been linked with both clubs before eventually moving to the Emirates on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in July 2019.

Ceballos made just his second start in English football against Liverpool back in August, admitting after a torrid 3-1 defeat at Anfield that he had never previously seen a team perform better than the dominant Reds – who have since built a formidable 22-point lead in the Premier League title race – did that day.

His career at Arsenal has since stalled due to injury and the November dismissal of manager Unai Emery – the man Ceballos credits with playing the most important role in his arrival in north London.

The 23-year-old also does not believe he would have been a suitable candidate for this current Liverpool side.

“I was proud to have a club like Liverpool after me, but I chose Arsenal because of Unai Emery and how he was with me,” he told Marca.

“Right now, I wouldn’t fit in at Liverpool very well.”