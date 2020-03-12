Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not come into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Mariankis ahead of the head coach’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, Standard Sport can confirm.

Marinakis, who is also the owner of Nottingham Forrest, officially tested positive on Tuesday, with Wolves travelling to play Olympiacos on Thursday.

The Arsenal manager is the first Premier League manager to be officially diagnosed with the rapidly spreading disease, with the entire first team squad and coaching staff now to be placed in isolation.

Hertfordshire – where Arsenal’s training centre is based – is one of the most hit areas in London to date, meaning it is highly conceivable Arteta contracted the disease locally.

Where a number of foreign leagues, including Serie A and La Liga, have been suspended, the Premier League earlier announced this weekend’s games would go ahead as planned.

However, with the emerging news, they have confirmed an emergency meeting will be held on Friday morning to discuss the ramifications.