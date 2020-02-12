🔥Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos explains why he rejected January exit: 'I feel very loved every time I play'🔥

Dani Ceballos has revealed he elected to stay at Arsenal in January to repay the faith the club showed by signing him on loan last summer.

The midfielder moved to Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in July 2019 in order to get more first-team action ahead of Euro 2020.

The Spain international started the season well for Arsenal, but a combination of injury and the departure of Unai Emery has seen his game time decrease.

That led to Ceballos considering his future during last month’s transfer window, when Valencia were keen for him to terminate his loan and join them instead.

But the 23-year-old has now insisted he decided to stay put as he wanted to restore trust and felt loved by the fans.

“I have never had a quiet transfer market, neither in summer nor winter,” Ceballos told Marca.

“It is a sign that you do things fairly well so that there are teams interested in you.

“But it is also true that I like a stability in a club and I decided to stay at Arsenal, because they signed me and I want to restore trust because I think it is time to step forward.

“It seems silly, but Arsenal fans have a song dedicated to me. There are only three or four players on the team who have a song and they have been there for many years.

“I feel very loved every time I play at the Emirates.”