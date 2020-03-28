🔥Arsenal legend Thierry Henry 'embarrassed' by Monaco failure as manager, says Jamie Carragher🔥

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says Thierry Henry will have been “embarrassed” by the way his stint as AS Monaco manager went.

However, Carragher believes Arsenal’s record goalscorer has made a good decision by jumping straight back on the horse with MLS side Montreal Impact.

Henry was sacked after just three months in charge of Monaco, after inheriting a side that was already in a relegation fight and failing to take them up the table.

Carragher and Henry were rivals in their playing days, but worked together as pundits for Sky Sports and the Englishman says the debacle would have hurt.

“I could see the itch whenever I saw Thierry Henry, I could almost see the embarrassment on his face,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“You could almost feel he was a bit embarrassed by what happened at Monaco, he’d try to tell you the reasons, whether they were reasons or excuses, that’s what people have to do as managers, it just eats them up.”

Henry took over at Montreal Impact in November, though the new MLS season did not start until last month and was only two games old when the coronavirus shutdown began.

“I can imagine Thierry struggling to sleep, on his mind constantly, I’ve got to right this wrong because of Monaco,” Carragher added.

“Three months at Monaco has probably consumed him that much that it’s possibly forced him to move to the MLS.

“Maybe he’s moved away from his family, all to prove that he can be a manager and he wants to be a manager in the future.”