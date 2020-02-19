🔥Arsenal include Matteo Guendouzi in squad for Olympiacos trip but Mesut Ozil will miss Europa League tie🔥
Matteo Guendouzi has been named in the Arsenal squad to travel to Athens for Thursday night’s Europa League meeting with Olympiacos.
However, Mesut Ozil will miss the last-32, first-leg match at Karaiskakis Stadium due to personal reasons, with his wife due to give birth soon.
Lucas Torreira also did not join his team-mates in making the journey on Wednesday as the result of an illness.
However, the combative Uruguayan midfielder could yet fly out tomorrow if he recovers in time.
This page is being updated
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}