🔥Arsenal include Matteo Guendouzi in squad for Olympiacos trip but Mesut Ozil will miss Europa League tie🔥

Matteo Guendouzi has been named in the Arsenal squad to travel to Athens for Thursday night’s Europa League meeting with Olympiacos.

However, Mesut Ozil will miss the last-32, first-leg match at Karaiskakis Stadium due to personal reasons, with his wife due to give birth soon.

Lucas Torreira also did not join his team-mates in making the journey on Wednesday as the result of an illness.

However, the combative Uruguayan midfielder could yet fly out tomorrow if he recovers in time.

This page is being updated

