Arsenal are in a state of lockdown after head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spaniard’s results came back yesterday evening and were announced by Arsenal late last night, forcing the first-team squad to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Members of the club’s coaching team, staff at the training ground and a smaller number of people from Arsenal’s Hale End Academy have also had to go into quarantine.

In total, including first-team players, it is understood over 100 people at Arsenal have now gone into self-isolation as a precaution.

Arteta had been at work as normal this week and conducted his pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s match with Manchester City, which was later postponed.

The Spaniard took full training on Tuesday but then on Wednesday, when the squad were on a day off after the postponement of the City match, he began to feel ill.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Arteta was duly tested for COVID-19 and his results came back yesterday evening confirming that he had indeed contracted coronavirus.

As a result, the Arsenal first-team squad are now in self-isolation with their 14-day quarantine period dating back from their last contact with Arteta – which was at training on Tuesday.

They will not be allowed to train again until that is over, forcing their match with Brighton tomorrow to be cancelled and throwing their FA Cup quarter-final with Sheffield United next Sunday into doubt too.

“It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Under five of the clubs players and some staff were already in self-isolation before Arteta was tested positive after another coronavirus scare earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had tested positive for Covid-19. Marinakis, who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest, met a number of Arsenal players and staff following their Europa League match at Emirates Stadium on February 27 and that forced some to go into quarantine.

Arteta, however, is understood to have not come into contact with Marinakis and none of those from Arsenal who did have shown any symptoms of coronavirus.

Arsenal’s training ground at London Colney and their academy at Hale End are now undergoing deep cleans, but other club sites are operating as normal.

It is expected those who did not have close contact with Arteta will return to work at Arsenal in the coming days.

“The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is,” said managing director Vinai Venkatesham.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits.”

Arsenal are now working to trace any other people that have had recent close contact with Arteta, who is understood to be recovering well at the moment.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed,” said Arteta.