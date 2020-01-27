🔥Arsenal hold on for FA Cup victory at Bournemouth but show signs of scintillating attacking ambition🔥

The opposition were far from resilient, and the conditions were hardly intimidating, yet the fact remains that Arsenal chose this Monday night in Bournemouth to produce the most scintillating football of Mikel Arteta’s reign so far. For 30 minutes Arsenal passed and moved with more speed and creativity than their supporters have seen for many a month. Their youngsters were at the heart of it, too, with Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah both rounding off excellent team moves with a display of ruthless finishing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette would both have been proud, while Mesut Ozil would surely have watched admiringly from the bench as the Arsenal midfielders danced through Bournemouth’s half at will. Their ease spoke volumes of Bournemouth’s struggles, yes, but you can only beat what it is in front of you, and for a time Arsenal were beating the home side to a pulp. It did not last a full 90 minutes, to be clear, but few travelling supporters were concerning themselves with that as they serenaded their youngsters into the night. This was unmistakably a step forward for them, and for Arteta, who celebrated his third victory in eight matches as head coach. Such is the nature of the FA Cup these days that Bournemouth will not be overly upset to exit the competition. They have a Premier League relegation battle to be worrying about, of course, although the nature of their performance in that first half will be more than troubling for Eddie Howe and his coaching staff. They improved as the game wore on, yet there was rarely a sense that a comeback was possible, even after a late Sam Surridge tap-in.

It was a young team for Arsenal and, not for the first time this season, the kids produced some thrilling moments of youthful abandon as Arteta’s side knitted their passes together with precision and imagination. The pattern of the game had been set before Saka’s fifth-minute opener, with the visiting midfield already taking control of Bournemouth’s half. The goal started with Joe Willock, 20, spinning away from a challenge and finding Gabriel Martinelli, 18. On the overlap was Saka, also 18, and his finish into the top corner was as thunderous as the move was scintillating. In all, there were 22 passes in the build-up to the strike, with every outfield player making a pass for Arsenal. Arteta-ball? Bournemouth had not seen anything yet. Twenty minutes later the visitors were at it again, with Willock picking out Saka and Saka picking out Nketiah for the tap-in. Recalled early from his loan spell with Leeds, this was Nketiah’s first start for Arsenal in more than a year. His predatory instincts have earned him plenty of admirers at the club, and indeed beyond, and his joy was clear to see: he even saved himself another fist-pump after the goal was approved by VAR. Arsenal’s rhythmic football would have been gruelling for Howe, who had picked a surprisingly strong team for this secondary competition. Callum Wilson was left on the bench but it was still a collection of first-teamers for Bournemouth, a side looking to build on their much-needed victory over Brighton last week.