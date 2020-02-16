🔥Arsenal end winless run in style as winter break breathes life into Mikel Arteta's side🔥

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette helped Arsenal record a crucial 4-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta sprung a surprise with his starting line-up, handing a first Premier League start to 20-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Dani Ceballos was also selected for his first start since November as the Gunners attempted to end a run of four consecutive draws.

After spending a week training in Dubai, Arteta had the opportunity to instil his philosophy into his players as they begin their push to qualify for the Champions League.

There were glimpses of what Arteta’s work on the training ground had consisted of: quick, one-touch passing on the ball and high-intensity pressing off it. But it was Newcastle who had the first sight of goal with two chances in the space of a minute.

Sean Longstaff’s effort from range was deflected by Ceballos, forcing Bernd Leno into a smart stop. Seconds later, Joelinton really should have buried his chance, firing wide from Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross.

With the home crowd growing restless, Arsenal weathered the storm and began to show some fight, with Mesut Ozil setting up Nketiah only to see his effort held by Martin Dubravka.

After a lacklustre first-half display, the Gunners came out all guns blazing after the interval and Nketiah came close to breaking the deadlock, seeing his close-range effort clip the crossbar after some good work from Pepe.

But at long last, the Gunners’ star-studded attack combined to find the opener. Pepe sent a floated cross to the back post and Aubameyang rose above Valentin Lazaro to power home a superb header into the far corner.

Pepe doubled Arsenal’s lead in the second half (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal had their tails up and within three minutes, they doubled their advantage. Bukayo Saka produced a fine piece of skill to nutmeg Lazaro and cut back for Pepe, who finished calmly past Dubravka.

The Magpies had two chances to get themselves back in it but failed to take advantage. First, Ciaran Clark fired wide, albeit with a deflection, from six yards before Saint-Maximin’s 20-yard curler bounced back off the woodwork.

Instead it was Arsenal who pulled away. Late goals from Ozil and Lacazette crowned a 4-0 win which fired the Gunners to within seven points of the top four.

Live Updates

2020-02-16T18:27:08.520Z

Lacazette ending his goal drought, Pepe playing a starring role, four goals and a clean sheet to go with it.A perfect day in the end for Arsenal, who climb back into the top half with that victory. Tottenham, who also won, are only six points ahead in fifth.

FULL TIME

2020-02-16T18:24:12.486Z

FULL TIME | Arsenal 4-0 NewcastleAlmost easy to forget it was goalless at the break. Arsenal produces four second-half goals to blow away Newcastle and record their first win since New Year’s Day.Is this the start of something special under Arteta?

Photo: AP

GOAL!

2020-02-16T18:21:37.150Z

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle | Alexandre Lacazette 90+5’The relief!It’s a lovely goal as Willock plays in Pepe and his cutback finds Lacazette, albeit far too easily, as he mishits into the top corner. His first goal since December and the whole Arsenal team join in the celebrations.

Photo: Reuters

SUBS

2020-02-16T18:17:43.000Z

90 mins: There will be six minutes added on here. A bit pointless, considering the scoreline.Meanwhile, Ozil does last the 90 minutes but is coming off as Joe Willock replaces the German. Job done for him today.

GOAL!

2020-02-16T18:16:09.120Z

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle | Mesut Ozil 90’There’s the three points! Lacazette, on the swivel, sets up Ozil and his feeble effort squirms out of Dubravka’s hands and over the line. A sloppy one, but the German will take it!His first Premier League goal since April 21.

2020-02-16T18:12:37.050Z

86 mins: Saka, who has had a fine game, still has some energy left in the tank as surges past Lascelles and tries to find Lacazette, but it’s inches in front of the Frenchman.

SUBS

2020-02-16T18:11:19.246Z

85 mins: Now it’s Nketiah’s turn to get some applause as he makes way for Lacazette.Boy, he could do with a goal.

SUBS

2020-02-16T18:08:48.000Z

82 mins: Changes for both sides.Ceballos gets a warm ovation for a decent display as he’s replaced by Lucas Torreira. Clark can’t continue for Newcastle, so Fabian Schar comes on in his place.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-16T18:07:57.000Z

81 mins: Saka is a bit unfortunate to pick up a yellow card for that challenge after being knocked off balance by Longstaff.

2020-02-16T18:06:41.000Z

80 mins: Having survived that Saint-Maximin effort, Arsenal are looking to kill the game off now.But there’s some concern for Saka as the teenager goes hurtling into a challenge on Clark, who is also down and is now receiving treatment.

2020-02-16T18:01:54.000Z

75 mins: POST!Saint-Maximin denied by the woodwork!Newcastle will be wondering how they’re not back in this game. The Frenchman reacts quickly to the loose ball, dribbling inside Mustafi before curling a 20-yard beauty against the post.

2020-02-16T18:00:42.000Z

74 mins: Newcastle make a double change and switch up their formation.Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are on for Fernandez and Lazaro.

2020-02-16T17:56:53.000Z

70 mins: Some concern for Arsenal as Xhaka goes down with a foot injury after blocking Longstaff’s effort.The Swiss is back up on his feet after a few minutes on the deck.

2020-02-16T17:53:43.253Z

66 mins: Pepe and Aubameyang have come to life in this second half and the pair combine again as the latter’s deep cross bounces off the upright and goes wide.

2020-02-16T17:50:03.466Z

62 mins: HUGE CHANCE!Clark had to score there!Out of nowhere, Newcastle fashion their best chance of the game and it should be 2-1. Saint-Maximin picks out the defender on the six-yard box and his prodded effort is deflected wide by Luiz.

2020-02-16T17:46:16.290Z

59 mins: Arsenal are absolutely rampant now and the fans are loving this as Nketiah tries to weave his way past Fernandez but the Argentine makes a crucial block.They’ve been impressive ever since Lee Mason sounded his whistle for the second half.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-16T17:45:08.190Z

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium”How many have we seen that this season? Arsenal in a hole and needing a goal and – of course – Aubameyang is the man to step up.”And that second goal was all about the build-up to it. Saka’s footwork is just too good for the Newcastle defence and he puts it on a plate for Pepe. Not bad for an 18-year-old.”

GOAL!

2020-02-16T17:43:54.180Z

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle | Nicolas Pepe 57’The Gunners double their lead and this is a fine goal! Saka leaves Lazaro for dead with a nutmeg, cuts it back and Pepe strokes home.

Photo: Getty

2020-02-16T17:41:44.000Z

56 mins: The home side have got their tails up now and Newcastle have to be careful now as Bellerin’s cross is cleared before Nketiah can get a touch on it.

GOAL!

2020-02-16T17:40:49.103Z

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 54’There it is! Pepe floats a cross to the far post and Lazaro opts not to jump… but Aubameyang does, leaping high and powering a fine header into the far corner. Superb effort!

Photo: PA

