🔥Arsenal defender Sokratis insists he won't stay if Mikel Arteta does not want him🔥

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has admitted he will not “sit on a contract” if Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta deems him surplus to requirements at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old scored a sublime opening goal on Monday night as the Gunners booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Portsmouth.

Sokratis started at right-back – the third time he has done so in his past five outings – and head coach Arteta admitted the Greek international has “moaned” about playing in an unfamiliar position.

Arteta has preferred a centre-back pairing of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi in recent weeks, while Pablo Mari made his debut at Fratton Park and Willian Saliba is set to arrive in a £27million deal from Saint-Etienne this summer.

Sokratis has one year remaining on his existing deal and has previously stated a desire to play in the United States, Asia or in Athens, where he started his professional career.

And when asked by Standard Sport whether that was still his intention, Sokratis said: “I don’t know. I have one more year here but me, I never sit on my contract.

“I don’t care. If I’m not happy, I don’t play enough or the coach doesn’t like me, I don’t care about the contract. For me the money is not important, it is important I feel good, I feel happy and the team is happy with me. If not, I take the road and I finish.”

Pushed on whether he would consider a contract extension, he added: “I don’t think about it, I think every day to be happy and help the team and in the end we will see but what I say is that I am not a player who sits on a contract – I don’t need it.

Sokratis’ current Arsenal contract is due to expire in June 2021 (Getty Images)

“It is tough because the Premier League is the most difficult league but I think, until now, I tried.

“I don’t know if I did enough or if people wait for more from me but what I look for is to give 100 per cent for them and the team and to win every game.

“The football is difficult, sometimes you arrive there but you don’t drink the water. I hope until the last day I stay here that I will give my all for the team.”

Sokratis admitted that he was still struggling to come to terms with Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 exit at the hands of Olympiacos, but claimed the FA Cup could be the team’s salvation.

“I hope [it is],” he said “We still have a lot of a games in the Premier League but it is difficult and this year we didn’t start very good, we lost a little bit in the middle.

“Now we have to see every game as a final for us, we have to win every game if we would like to be there.

“It’s a result that gives you a little bit of confidence back. Now we understand that first when you have three things to fight and lose one that last year you made the final in, it’s hard.

“The first thing the manager said to us is that this game finished and we have to look forward.”