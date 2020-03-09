🔥Arsenal defender Pablo Mari eager to secure permanent transfer to Gunners this summer🔥

Pablo Mari is already loving life at Arsenal and is hoping to have his loan deal made permanent in the summer.

The defender moved to Emirates Stadium on loan during the January transfer window, arriving from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Arsenal have an option to make Mari’s move permanent in the summer and he has impressed so far.

The Spaniard has made two appearances for the Gunners and helped them keep clean sheets on both occasions.

And when asked after Saturday’s win over West Ham if he wants to join Arsenal permanently, Mari said: “Yeah, of course.

“I am so happy here. I am going to try and do my best until the end of the season.

“I hope also the club is happy with me and then we are going to find a good end for everybody.

“I want to play in one of the best leagues in the world and I am now here. I am going to do my best for the team, for the club, to win a lot of games and also for the fans to enjoy with me.”

Mari’s impressive form recently means he is in contention to play on Wednesday when Arsenal head to Manchester City.

The defender previously spent three seasons at the Etihad before joining Flamengo, but he never played for City as he was loaned out repeatedly.

Mari insists he has no ill-feeling towards the Premier League champions and is now fully focused on Arsenal.

“In that time, for me in my mind, I wanted to play with them. This was not possible,” added Mari.

“So now for me it is another situation. I want to play a lot of years here with Arsenal. It is another situation and I am really happy now.

“It is going to be a nice game [on Wednesday], but I am really focused here now with Arsenal. I want to win that game. It is one more game for us, another three points and we want to try to win.

“I’ve learned a lot because when I was there [at Man City] I was young, now I am little bit older.

“I learned a lot in all the teams I have played. So I think it is different. I am don’t want to look back, I want to look forward.

“Now I am in a really good club and I want to continue here for a lot of years.”