🔥Arsenal defender David Luiz opens up on emotional Chelsea exit: 'People were saying, come back'🔥

David Luiz has lifted the lid on the emotional pain he felt when leaving Chelsea for Arsenal last summer.

The Brazilian ended a second stint at Stamford Bridge in August when he made the journey across London to join the Gunners for £8million.

Luiz, as he has also proved at Arsenal, was a popular figure among staff at Chelsea and has now revealed how hard it was to say goodbye.

The centre-back explained how Blues staff were texting him telling him to come back and also admitted it took time for him to settle at Arsenal.

“I can be honest with you, the first three days or week was not easy to understand all the emotions or how I was feeling, because everybody knows my history with Chelsea,” Luiz told OTRO.

“I had this connection with everyone at the club. It was so massive and big and I was missing every single one.

“Every text message I was receiving, people were saying: ‘Come back, come back, come back, come back, we are here for you’.

“I give you the example of a gentleman there who is 75 years old. He was taking breakfast with me at the time when he had the opportunity.

“He was texting me: ‘I am still waiting for you here to take the breakfast again’.

“This kind of thing was so difficult for me, because I am someone that sees the heart as the most important thing.

“But then after that, in the professional way, I was saying: ‘It is a new moment for you. It is another big thing for you to do. Maybe if you stay in the comfort zone it is not going to be the best thing for you?’

“If you look at my history of life I was never wishing to stay in the comfort zone.

“It was a top decision. [Arsenal] are a big club. I want to make this club improve and to shine again. The first days were difficult but after that I started to adapt.

“Now I am so happy and I want to do big, big things with Arsenal.”