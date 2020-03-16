🔥Arsenal could clinch unlikely Champions League spot if Premier League season is voided🔥

Any decision to void the Premier League season could see Mikel Arteta end up the biggest winner – at the expense of his mentor Pep Guardiola.

Should the coronavirus outbreak lead to the campaign being annulled, Arsenal could creep into the Champions League by virtue of their fifth-place finish in 2018-19.

With Manchester City banned from Europe for the next two years over “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play, Champions League qualification is set to go down to fifth place this season.

But if the postponement until April is extended, there is the possibility of the Premier League having to consider alternative measures to conclude the campaign.

One option is to void the season, which is why Arsenal could find themselves unlikely beneficiaries.

That would be dependent on City’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If the ban is quashed then Arsenal would have to settle for the Europa League – which they are far from guaranteed to secure if this season is played to its conclusion.