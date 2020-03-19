🔥Arsenal coronavirus update: Mikel Arteta feeling 'much better' as club support Premier League postponement🔥

Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta is feeling “much better” following his coronavirus diagnosis, with the club fully supportive of the Premier League’s decision to postpone all matches until at least April 30.

It was announced on Thursday that all matches in England’s Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship, and all fixtures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, would not take place until the end of April.

The Football Association has also agreed that the current season can be “extended indefinitely’, as previously under current rules the campaign had been scheduled to end on June 1.

Arsenal have now come out and backed the decision, stressing “our priority at the moment has to be health and wellbeing as we face one of the most significant global public health emergencies in recent times”.

The club added: “You will have seen Thursday’s announcement that the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely, and that the professional game is further postponed in England until at least April 30, 2020.

“We are fully supportive of this decision which was endorsed at Thursday morning’s Premier League shareholder meeting.

“Of course, we all want to be back playing football as soon as we possibly can, but only when it is safe to be doing so.”

Arsenal have also confirmed their training centres at London Colney and Hale End have re-opened after they were closed for deep cleaning following head coach Mikel Arteta’s diagnosis with Covid-19.

A number of staff, including Arteta and the men’s first team squad, are currently self-isolating at home.

Arteta is feeling “much better” and is in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.

The women’s and academy teams are also currently staying at home, with all players having been given specific training and dietary regimes to follow.

Arsenal’s Highbury House office is now closed, and all staff from that building, as well as other staff who can work remotely, are operating from home.

Retail stores and Emirates Stadium Tours are closed with all meetings and events at Emirates Stadium postponed until further notice.

The Hub, home of Arsenal in the Community at Emirates Stadium, has also closed until further notice.

Arsenal have also moved to clear up queries over season tickets and those who plan to attend future matches.

The club said: “Please be assured that all match tickets and purchased hospitality will be valid for rearranged fixtures once they are confirmed.

“Information about renewals for next season will be updated as soon as there is more clarity on when the current 2019/20 season will end.”