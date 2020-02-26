arsenal-confirm-&apos;significant&apos;-sead-kolasinac-injury-to-right-shoulder

🔥Arsenal confirm 'significant' Sead Kolasinac injury to right shoulder🔥

News
John koli0

Arsenal have provided a worrying update on Sead Kolasinac after an injury suffered during Sunday’s chaotic Premier League win over Everton.

The Serbian left-back made his first appearance for six weeks against Carlo Ancelotti’s side following an ankle problem, but lasted just 18 minutes before suffering a serious-looking shoulder injury and making way for Bukayo Saka.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted after the 3-2 victory at Emirates Stadium that the issue looked “bad” and that Kolasinac was in a “lot of pain” and would need to be assessed by medical staff, but expressed hope that he had avoided a dislocation.

Arsenal issued a fresh update on Wednesday morning in advance of tomorrow night’s Europa League last-32, second-leg tie against Greek giants Olympiacos in which they confirmed that the 26-year-old was dealing with a “significant” right shoulder injury and will undergo further specialist assessments this week.

This page is being updated

Related Posts

on-the-money:-hot-tip-for-how-you-can-cut-your-energy-bills

🔥On the Money: Hot tip for how you can cut your energy bills🔥

John koli
the-queen-&apos;offered-to-pay-off-mortgage&apos;-for-man-who-saved-princess-anne-from-kidnapping

The Queen 'offered to pay off mortgage' for man who saved Princess Anne from kidnapping

John koli
trump-campaign-slams-democrats-after-iowa-caucus-mishap,-calling-it-&apos;the-sloppiest-train-wreck-in-history&apos;:

Trump campaign slams Democrats after Iowa caucus mishap, calling it 'the sloppiest train wreck in history':

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *