🔥Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira has suffered a fractured ankle after being stretchered off at Portsmouth🔥

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will see a specialist after it was confirmed he fractured his ankle against Portsmouth on Monday night.

Torreira suffered the injury during the first-half of Arsenal’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Fratton Park when tackled by Portsmouth centre-back James Bolton.

The defender got the ball in the challenge, but Torreira went over his ankle and had to be taken off just 16 minutes into the fifth round tie.

The Uruguayan later left Fratton Park on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Torreira has since been assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff and it was confirmed on Thursday morning he had sustained a fracture to his ankle.

In Pictures | Portsmouth vs Arsenal | 02/03/2020

The 24-year-old will now see a specialist for further assessment and so the club can plan his rehabilitation.

Torreira has, in the meantime, been keeping himself fit and on Wednesday he did a weights’ session in the gym while in his protective boot.

The midfielder will certainly miss Saturday’s home match with West Ham and Arsenal now face a nervous wait in the coming days to see how much longer they will be without the Uruguayan.

There was at least, however, good news for the club regarding the fitness of Kieran Tierney.

The left-back has been out of action since December after dislocating his shoulder in the win over West Ham.

The Scotland international is now back in full training, though, and pushing to make his comeback against the Hammers on Saturday.