🔥Arsenal commit to paying staff during coronavirus suspension 'to ease financial uncertainty'🔥

Arsenal on Monday confirmed that the club will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday workers on payroll up to April 30.

All football has been postponed until the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal have committed to paying staff during the current hiatus and will review the situation once there is clarity as to when football may resume.

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “We are truly grateful for the outstanding efforts of all our staff across the club every day. We rely on their tireless service to provide a first-class experience for our fans on matchdays and non-matchdays.

“These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers. This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty while football is currently suspended to 30 April 2020.

“We look forward to welcoming football back to Emirates Stadium as soon as possible.”