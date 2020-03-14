The wife of Mikel Arteta, Lorena Bernal, says the Arsenal coach is “feeling fine” after contracting coronavirus.

The Gunners revealed in a statement on Thursday that the Spaniard had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the Premier League, having held an emergency meeting on Friday, postponed league fixtures until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Arsenal’s Colney training centre remains on lockdown with several players and staff have self-isolating, Bernal offered some positive news on Arteta’s condition and explained the severity of his symptoms.

“Under the circumstances that we are right now, I felt the responsibility of sharing our situation,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who sent good vibes, texts, emails and calls, really it’s been overwhelming. I understand as well that you want to know what’s going on.

“My husband is feeling fine, he is well.

“It’s true that he had symptoms of the virus but the symptoms would have never stopped him from going to work in a normal situation. He would have just taken an ibuprofen or paracetamol and he would have gone to work so really, it’s nothing major. Some temperatures, some headaches but that’s it.

“That’s his experience. My kids and I are perfectly well.”