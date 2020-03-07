🔥Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta hints at Henrikh Mkhitaryan stay after Roma loan: 'I always liked him'🔥

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still have a future at Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder was sent on loan to Roma last summer and will have just one year left on his current deal when he returns at the end of the season.

It has sparked speculation that the Gunners may look to cash in on the 31-year-old this summer, with Roma keen to sign him permanently.

Mkhitaryan, however, has impressed during his time in Italy and Arteta has hinted he may now look to keep him at Arsenal.

“It’s a possibility that we have and will consider,” said Arteta.

Future? Mkhitaryan last featured for Arsenal in September before joining Roma on loan Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I always liked him, he is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best.

“He needs to do it consistently and here he had moments and that’s what we need to assess.

“Miki is doing really well in recent games. We know the player he’s been, we know his past, and we need to have all the information to make the right decision.”